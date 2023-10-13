DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Impulsive Behavior Label Party

Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyWiesbaden
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We are delighted to present to you another party at our hometown Wiesbaden at Kesselhaus. This time we invited Janis Zielinski from Bad Boombox’s Label Hot Meal Records and French Artist Hūgx from Secretum Community (Madrid & Paris ) as well as our Label R Read more

Präsentiert von Impulsive Behavior & Schlachthof Wiesbaden.

Lineup

Julia Gun, KH38

Venue

Schlachthof Wiesbaden

Murnaustraße 1, 65189 Wiesbaden, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.