Folly Group

The Cluny 2
Tue, 19 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsNewcastle
£13.75

About

Genre-fluid dance punk collective FOLLY GROUP hit Cluny2!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Wandering Oak.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Folly Group

Venue

The Cluny 2

Cluny 2, 34 Lime St, Ouseburn, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 2PQ
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

