Soho Jazz Jam: Solomons Edition (1st House)

Jack Solomons Club
Wed, 18 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for an electrifying evening as musicians from the Soho Live come together in a spectacular jam session. Led by Arran Kent - one of the UK’s leading wind players, specialising in making jazz & blues sound fresh. Arran really knows how to swing and i Read more

Presented by The Piano Bar Soho.

Lineup

Venue

Jack Solomons Club

41 Great Windmill St, Soho, London W1D 7LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends8:30 pm

