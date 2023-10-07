DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are delighted to welcome pianist & producer Oli Howe to Ninety One for his living room debut. Join us for an intimate live jazz show on Saturday, 7th October.
OLI HOWE
After releasing his debut album 'Moving Forward' in 2020, Brighton based pianist/pr
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.