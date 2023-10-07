Top track

Oli Howe - Hackney Daze

91 Presents: Oli Howe

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
About

We are delighted to welcome pianist & producer Oli Howe to Ninety One for his living room debut. Join us for an intimate live jazz show on Saturday, 7th October.

OLI HOWE

After releasing his debut album 'Moving Forward' in 2020, Brighton based pianist/pr Read more

Presented by Ninety One Living Room.

Lineup

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

