Laundry Day, Dark Wash Night: A Halloween Special

The Piper
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartySaint Leonards
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

St Leonard's QUEER club night goes Halloween for a dark wash night at The Piper. Fancy dress optional but sinfully preferred. A camp horror classic in the making.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The Piper.

Venue

The Piper

Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

