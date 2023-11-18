DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pienso En Aquella Tarde: Quirkyoddgirl + Niños Bravos

Sala Clamores
Sat, 18 Nov, 5:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€14.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Quirkyoddgirl es un proyecto musical, es nuevo, es fresco, es tierno, es distinto, es independiente, es descarado.

Quirkyoddgirl es un atardecer, una tarde en la playa, una lágrima en la almohada, una...

Organizado por All Nighters.

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open5:30 pm

