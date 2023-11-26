Top track

Vieux Farka Touré - Savanne

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Vieux Farka Toure

Patterns
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£27.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Vieux Farka Touré - Savanne
About

Having rocked a sold out show in London last year, internationally respected Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré returns to the UK to showcase his virtuosic musicianship once more.

After the momentous release of Ali, a collaborative album with indie-darlin...

Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

Vieux Farka Touré

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open7:30 pm
600 capacity

