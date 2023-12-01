DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gudfella 2023 Tour

Ember Music Hall
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsRichmond
From $16.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

GUDFELLA 2023 Tour
Opening Set by Chevy | Ghost | Rainfall b2b Drew Petrone

Kyle Domingo, better known in the music world as DJ and producer 'GUDFELLA', is an electronic artist hailing from San Diego, California. Born in the Philippines and later reloca

Presented by HAD2

Lineup

GUDFELLA

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

