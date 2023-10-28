DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ATRIP + SONEE, KIIMI, MAGEE

YES Basement
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJManchester
£11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

HOLD TIGHT PRESENTS: ATRIP, SONEE, KIIMI + MAGEE

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Hold Tight.

Lineup

Magee, Sonee, ATRIP

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

