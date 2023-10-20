DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CBGB's Heebie-Jeebies

The Garrison
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CAD 21.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A tribute to the legends of CBGB's! Reasonable facsimiles of The New York Dolls, B-52's, Blondie, The Cramps and Suicide. Pizza & T-Shirts!

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Manale & Neveu

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

