Old Joy, Anna McClellan, Heirloom Locket

Color Club Tavern
Wed, 25 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

$12 + taxes & fees

Old Joy is Alex Reindl & friends. Alex has been wasting his life in various bands in Chicago since 2008, including Shiloh, Dan Rico, Bloom, Dogs at Large and Sonny Falls and has been performing under the name Old Joy since 2017. Combini Read more

Presented by Local Universe.

Lineup

Anna McClellan, Old Joy

Venue

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

