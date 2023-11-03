DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Richard Todd: It Looked Good on Paper

Camden Comedy Club
Fri, 3 Nov, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£6
About

In 1975 Todd beat millions in a sperm race. This year he got reading glasses and a hearing aid. The mighty have fallen.

“A comic with the ability to do surrealism, storytelling and exquisitely crafted wordplay all in the same few minutes.” – The Scotsman Read more

Presented by The Rat Pack Productions.

Lineup

Richard Todd

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

