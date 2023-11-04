DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
HOUSE OF SILK £10 - PAYBACK PARTY & BONFIRE SPECIAL
All Tickets £10 plus booking fee (until thurs 2nd nov)
The Official After Party for Be Free / Zinc at LDN East
Room 3 will be simply house - J Bows Birthday
Full Line Up TBA By 7th October
SCALA RUNS
