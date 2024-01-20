Top track

NowHere by Paco Osuna | Gray Area

Knockdown Center
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
Event information

Register for presale access: https://grayarea.co/events/nowhere-new-york-debut-jan-20-2024

The iconic Knockdown Center is primed for an unparalleled sonic experience. On January 20th, 2024, Paco Osuna unveils his acclaimed "NOW HERE" debut to NYC, ensurin Read more

Gray Area

Lineup

Paco Osuna

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

