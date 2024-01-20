Top track

Paco Osuna - Atopisimo

NOW HERE by Paco Osuna | Gray Area

Knockdown Center
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
Event information

The iconic Knockdown Center is primed for an unparalleled sonic experience. On Saturday, 1/20/24, Paco Osuna will bring his party brand "NOW HERE" from the World's #1 Club HI IBIZA to NYC for the very first time.

Gray Area

Lineup

Paco Osuna

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

