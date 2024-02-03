Top track

Triste Solitario Y Final

Casa del Popolo - A sinistra Asti
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAsti
€8

Il Teatro Degli Orrori - A sangue freddo
About

Fans Out e la Casa del Popolo - A Sinistra Asti presentano “𝗧𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼 𝗬 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹”, un live davvero d’eccezione con Pierpaolo Capovilla e Nicola Manzan: un nuovo progetto musicale fatto di momenti nostalgici in cui suoneranno brani Read more

Fans Out Festival e Casa del Popolo - A sinistra Asti
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Pierpaolo Capovilla, Nicola Manzan

Venue

Casa del Popolo - A sinistra Asti

Via Angelo Brofferio 129, 14100 Asti Asti, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

