DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Fans Out e la Casa del Popolo - A Sinistra Asti presentano “𝗧𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼 𝗬 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹”, un live davvero d’eccezione con Pierpaolo Capovilla e Nicola Manzan: un nuovo progetto musicale fatto di momenti nostalgici in cui suoneranno brani
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.