Fartbarf + special guests Furcast + The Sleeperz + Litronix + DJ Mystére

Alex's Bar
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
Long Beach
$19.32
About

Fartbarf is BACK at Alex's for another night of madness with special guests Furcast, The Sleeperez, and Litronix ➕ DJ Mystere spinning tunes!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Fartbarf

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

