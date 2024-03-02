DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Beaches - Blame My Ex Tour

El Club Detroit
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$27.20
About

Captivating the indie-rock scene with rich 80s-tinted melodies and quick-witted lyrics, The Beaches have unleashed their neighbourhood namesake group onto the music world with Eliza Enman-McDaniel (on drums) and Leandra Earl (on keys and guitar) and sister Read more

Presented by El Club.
Lineup

The Beaches

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

