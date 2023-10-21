DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
POLIFONIC SHOWCASE AT ADE
SATURDAY OCTOBER, 21st 2023
h 20.00 till late
It’s almost that time of the year again, when all music enthusiasts meet at ADE 🎡
Join us at Benelux Bar, nestled in the hip Amsterdam-Noord, on Saturday, October 21st. We're serv
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.