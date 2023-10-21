DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Polifonic Showcase at ADE, Amsterdam

Benelux Bar
Sat, 21 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJAmsterdam
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

POLIFONIC SHOWCASE AT ADE

SATURDAY OCTOBER, 21st 2023

h 20.00 till late

It’s almost that time of the year again, when all music enthusiasts meet at ADE 🎡

Join us at Benelux Bar, nestled in the hip Amsterdam-Noord, on Saturday, October 21st.

Presentato da POLIFONIC SRL.

Lineup

2
Bss, Gayance, Paramida and 2 more

Venue

Benelux Bar

Gedempt Hamerkanaal 83, 1021 KP Amsterdam, Paesi Bassi
Doors open8:00 pm

