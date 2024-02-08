DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Con más de 1 millón de oyentes mensuales en Spotify y actuaciones en festivales internacionales como Lollapalooza (dentro de su gira por Latinoamérica), Rus ha salido de su habitación para establecerse como referencia en la escena musical actual.
Su músic
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.