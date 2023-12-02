Top track

Honey Dijon, Tim K, John Mendelsohn - Thunda (feat. John Mendelsohn) - HNNY Remix

Honey Dijon: Transmutation

Knockdown Center
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$56.40

About

Honey Dijon returns to Knockdown Center for two nights in our Main Hall, kicking off her Transmutation tour. Dijon's annual winter parties at Knockdown are legendary. This will be her biggest yet.

21+

Knockdown Center

Lineup

Honey Dijon, Luke Solomon

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

