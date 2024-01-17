Top track

Napkey - Bossa Supernova

Napkey

La Boule Noire
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Napkey embrasse une pop fraîche, électronique et rétro-futuriste où les synthés vibrants côtoient une basse groovy.

Rejoignez ce voyage, humez ces fragrances d'arpégiateurs et contemplez ces mélodies aériennes ! Rendez-vous le 17 janvier à la Boule Noire Read more

Présenté par La Boule Noire et Junzi Arts

Lineup

Napkey

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

