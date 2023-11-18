DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kornél Kovács

Phonox
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
Kornél Kovács, the undisputed master of breezy, party-ready club music, returns to Phonox for an all-night-long set this November.

1/3rd of Studio Barnhus, Kornél Kovács has crafted a unique space of his own allowing him to full explore his influences on Read more

Presented by Phonox.

Kornel Kovacs

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

