KALASH CRIMINEL

Transbordeur
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€30.50

About

Kalash Criminel débute au sein du groupe Hall 14 composé par 4 autres membres signés au sein du label 10/12 record.

Décidé à entreprendre une carrière en solitaire, Kalash Criminel quitte le groupe en 2015. Il prend son envol avec le titre 10 12 14 Bureau Read more

High-lo et la SAS en accord avec MC5 présentent

Lineup

Kalash Criminel

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open8:00 pm

