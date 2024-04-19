DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kalash Criminel débute au sein du groupe Hall 14 composé par 4 autres membres signés au sein du label 10/12 record.
Décidé à entreprendre une carrière en solitaire, Kalash Criminel quitte le groupe en 2015. Il prend son envol avec le titre 10 12 14 Bureau
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.