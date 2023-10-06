Top track

Alan Fitzpatrick - Ultimate Distortion

Djenerates at Amnesia

Amnesia Ibiza
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyIbiza
About

DJenerates Klub, KlubCoin y Amnesia han estado en una búsqueda global de la próxima generación de talentos de la música electrónica y ya se conocen los ganadores: el live act colombiano "Two Guys Plus Machines".

Este es un evento 18+

Organizado por Amnesia.

Lineup

Alan Fitzpatrick, ANDRES CAMPO

Venue

Amnesia Ibiza

Carretera Ibiza a San Antonio, Km 5, Ibiza
Doors open11:00 pm

