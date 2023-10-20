DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

EZ! #89

Transbordeur
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:30 pm
PartyLyon
€20.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

𝗠𝗢𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗣

𝗦𝗞𝗨𝗟𝗣𝗧

𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗗

Ī𝗡𝗞Ū𝗕𝗘

Soirée réservée aux personnes majeures, une pièce d'identité vous sera demandée à l'entrée de l'événement.

Présenté par EZ!

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open11:30 pm

