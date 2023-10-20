DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗠𝗢𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗣
𝗦𝗞𝗨𝗟𝗣𝗧
𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗗
Ī𝗡𝗞Ū𝗕𝗘
Soirée réservée aux personnes majeures, une pièce d'identité vous sera demandée à l'entrée de l'événement.
