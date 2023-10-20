Top track

PinkPantheress & Destroy Lonely - Turn Your Phone Off

Jamz Supernova

The Drunken Unicorn
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyAtlanta
$18.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Smothered & Covered presents Jamz Supernova

London selector, BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ, and founder of the Future Bounce label, Jamz Supernova, makes her Atlanta debut with support from Hourglass (WERC Crew), producer Sushi Ceej, and Brixla (Flip Me Off)!

Presented by Smothered & Covered + WERC Crew
Lineup

Ceej, Jamz Supernova, DJ Hourglass

Venue

The Drunken Unicorn

736 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

