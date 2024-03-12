DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

OKAN

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 12 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sid The Cat Presents

OKAN

3/12/2024 at Gold-Diggers

21+

Fusing Afro-Cuban roots with jazz, folk and global rhythms in songs about immigration, resistance and love, OKAN takes their name from the word for heart in their Afro-Cuban religion of Santeria....

Presented by Sid The Cat.

Lineup

Okan

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open8:00 pm

