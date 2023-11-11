DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Teksupport: Anfisa Letyago (4 hr set) + more

ArtsDistrict Brooklyn
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
New York
$46.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nov 11 at ArtsDistrict BK

Anfisa Letyago (4 hr set)
Gheist (live hybrid)
François X

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Teksupport.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

ArtsDistrict Brooklyn

25 Franklin Street, Brooklyn, New York 11222, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

