Latasha Lee - I Don't Want You

LaTasha Lee w/ Blakchyl & DJ Bad Apple

Radio East
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
$17.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LaTasha Lee is a retro-soul artist based in Texas. A big admirer of Etta James, Aretha Franklin, Sam Cooke, Lee offers songs, style and visuals celebrating the greats.

This show is a benefit for DAWA, an organization that honors, celebrates, and empowers...

Presented by Radio East.

Lineup

Latasha Lee, Blakchyl

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

