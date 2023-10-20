Top track

CONCUSSION w/ Sobolik b2b Faited & Ovid

The End
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The debut of Concussion, a new party from Mélange co-runner Eva Loveless - expect anything from under the bass umbrella.

This is an 21+ event

Presented by The End
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sobolik, Ovid, DOULA

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

