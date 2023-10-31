DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Viva la Vida! La Fiesta

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In occasione del Dia de Muertos, la celebrazione messicana di origine precolombiana in ricordo dei defunti che rappresenta uno spettacolare inno all'amore per la vita, DumBO organizza, oltre a un festival dedicato alla cultura messicana, una festa spavento Read more

Presentato da Open Event Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Mexican Institute of Sound, Dengue Dengue Dengue, Go Dugong and 1 more

Venue

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

