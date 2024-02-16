DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sea Power

Islington Assembly Hall
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £34.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SJM Concerts Presents

Sea Power

Plus Support

Sea Power’s music has won them some remarkable admirers – Lou Reed, David Bowie and London’s National Maritime Mu- seum. Indeed, the BSP fanbase now includes Doctor Who, Harry Potter and Sherlock Holmes. Pete Read more

Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

Sea Power

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

