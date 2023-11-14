DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stick Men Tony Levin Pat Mastelotto Markus Reuter

Teatro Auditorium Unical
Tue, 14 Nov, 9:00 pm
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
STICK MEN -Tony Levin and Pat Mastelotto, the powerhouse bass and drums of the group King Crimson for a few decades, bring that traditon to all their playing. Levin plays the Chapman Stick, from which the bandtakes it’s name. Having bass and g*** Read more

Presented by EmmeKappa.
Pat Mastelotto, Tony Levin, Markus Reuter

Teatro Auditorium Unical

Via Settimio Severo, 87036 Rende Cosenza, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

