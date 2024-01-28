Top track

63OG - Most wanted

63OG

La Boule Noire
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

63OG est un artiste bordelais d’origine camerounaise. Lors de son lycée, il part aux Etats-Unis dans l’optique de faire carrière dans le basket-ball. Il se concentre ensuite sur la musique dans laquelle on retrouve ses influences américaines. L’artiste spé Read more

Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.

Lineup

63OG

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

