Pique-nique Presents Take Two: Mauro Refosco x Free

Public Records
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In celebration of Brazilian percussion, from São Paulo to Brooklyn, Pique-nique presents Mauro Refosco & friends performing Airto Moreira’s “Free.” This event is part of Pique-nique’s Take Two series, an immersive deep-listening night consisting of two ele Read more

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Mauro Refosco, Free

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

