Liam Bailey - On My Mind

The Still Brothers, Liam Bailey + Guests

The Lexington
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50

About

Lewis Recordings presents The Still Brothers, Liam Bailey and Old Bill & The Steamers.

Fresh off the plane from Brooklyn, USA, The Still Brothers return once again. This time in the celebration of their recently released debut EP ‘The Still Brothers’ out Read more

Presented by Lewis Recordings.

Lineup

The Still Brothers, Liam Bailey

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

