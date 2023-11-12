Top track

Let Me Know

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sophia Corinne + Claire Hoke + Erisy Watt

DIFFERENT WRLD
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Let Me Know
Got a code?

About

Portland-based Erisy Watt will release her sophomore album Eyes like the Ocean on April 1 via American Standard Time Records. With this new offering, Erisy returns with a lovingly crafted, sophisticated collection of songs, recorded live-to-tape and produc Read more

Presented by Different Wrld.

Lineup

Sophia Corrine, Claire Hoke, Erisy Watt

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.