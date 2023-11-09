Top track

Le Feste Antonacci - BASSLINE

Le Feste Antonacci

Covo Club
Thu, 9 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
About

Le Feste Antonacci sono la somma di Giacomo Lecchi d’Alessandro e Leonardo Rizzi, musicisti e produttori italiani trasferitisi in Francia e lì conosciutisi, amici per dinamiche tipiche in circostanze d’espatrio. Si accorgono ben presto di emozionarsi per l Read more

Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

Le Feste Antonacci

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

