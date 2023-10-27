Top track

2 YEARS OF SELECT SOUNDS LDN

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
£8.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Lineup

w/ special guest

Finn (Paravibe/Suono UK)

Ellzo

Josh Smith

Roux

Tenzin

This October we celebrate 2 years of Select Sounds Ldn in a different kind of manor.

On Friday 27th October we return to the Jaguar Shoes dungeon for Read more

Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.

Lineup

Finn, Ellzo, Tenzin

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open7:00 pm
180 capacity

