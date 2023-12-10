DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nameless Anniversary Shuffle Battle

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Sun, 10 Dec, 1:00 pm
GigsNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hey, Brooklyn! Nameless Shufflers here. We're a collective of shuffle dancers from NY/NJ, passionate about creating spaces for expression and growth within our dance community.

To mark our Anniversary, we're rallying 64 shufflers from around the world, al Read more

Presented by Superior Ingredients.

Lineup

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.