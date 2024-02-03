Top track

LINK pres. BEN SIMS + OSCAR MULERO

Link
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
Per la prima volta atterrano al Link due Pionieri della Techno: Ben Sims e Oscar Mulero, in poche parole VIETATO MANCARE!

Ingresso riservato ai soci AICS

Oscar Mulero, Ben Sims

Link

Via Francesco Fantoni, 21, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

