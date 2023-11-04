DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ghoul Gang Fright Club Halloween Market

Rough Trade Bristol
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:00 am
SocialBristol
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ghoul Gang Fright Club Halloween Market is back at Rough Trade Bristol! Taking over the cafe and venue for a collection of the spookiest goth and altertaive arts and crafts!

11am - 4pm

Free entry, all welcome!

All Ages

Presented by Rough Trade.

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.