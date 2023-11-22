Top track

SCALPING - Chamber

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SCALER (fka SCALPING)

Studio 9294
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

SCALPING - Chamber
Got a code?

About

One of the most live bands working today, audio-visual EBM group Scalping create muscular, cerebral techno drawing from punk, post-rock and industrial music. Their performance incorporates projections with striking live animations featuring grotesques, sci...

Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Venue

Studio 9294

92 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.