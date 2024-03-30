DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We're, once again, paying homage to the pioneering electro duo's insane back catalogue.
Daft Punk's influence spans nearly three decades of late nights and weighs heavy on Justice who redefined electro in the mid 00s with the help of Ed Banger.
We'll be...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.