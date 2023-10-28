Top track

Cinthie - Silence

SILO Halloween: Cinthie / Gian-Paul / Alexander:Louis

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
About

You and your space crew are hereby invited to Planet SILO for an intergalactic party with the funkiest, sexiest beings from across the Milky Way.

Wear your most colorful, day-glo blacklightable outfit or come dressed as any alien creature you can imagine....

Presented by SILO Brooklyn.

Lineup

Cinthie, Gian-Paul

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

