DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jerk X Jollof: Dallas

Theory Nightclub Uptown
Sun, 1 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyDallas
From $12.26

About

DALLAS! We're back in your city with our Highlife DTX family for the second leg of our Nigerian Independence Weekend tour with our brother DJ Tunez. You already to know to expect nothing but wahala!

Meet us at Theory from 9 PM - 2 AM – big day party vibes

Presented by Jerk X Jollof.
Lineup

Jerk X Jollof

Venue

Theory Nightclub Uptown

2912 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75204, United States
Doors open 9:00 pm

