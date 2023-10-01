DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DALLAS! We're back in your city with our Highlife DTX family for the second leg of our Nigerian Independence Weekend tour with our brother DJ Tunez. You already to know to expect nothing but wahala!
Meet us at Theory from 9 PM - 2 AM – big day party vibes
