Safe Travels Presents : Halloween Cover Night

Resident DTLA
Wed, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Safe Travels Presents

  • Young Lovers as MBV
  • Nebulamigo as Radiohead
  • Marube as Asian Kung-Fu Generation

In Celebration of Eddie's 30th birthday

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Safe Travels Presents

Lineup

Marube, Nebulamigo, Young Lovers

Venue

Resident DTLA

428 S Hewitt St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

