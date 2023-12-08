Top track

Y U QT - I Feel It

Y U QT, Denham Audio, Saint Ludo, Casnova

Village Underground
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJ London
About

Y U QT DOES VILLAGE UNDERGROUND

BIG PARTY INCOMING

If you have any queries or would like more information about access at Village Underground, please see our FAQs here: https://bit.ly/3EhSLgF, or contact DICE through the Help Centre.

This is a 18+ event...

Presented by Columbo.

Lineup

Y U QT, Denham Audio, Saint Ludo and 1 more

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

