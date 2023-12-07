DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Katie Gregson-MacLeod

The Tabernacle
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SJM Concerts & Kilimanjaro Presents
Katie Gregson-MacLeod Plus Support.

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by SJM Concerts & Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

Katie Gregson-MacLeod

Venue

The Tabernacle

34-35 Powis Square, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W11 2AY, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

